People cling to ropes as fire rips through Lucknow building, killing 15: Video

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday as emergency responders used ropes and wires to evacuate people trapped inside a building engulfed in flames and thick smoke.

Videos from the scene showed firefighters and rescue personnel lowering stranded occupants to safety from upper floors. (X/@WeatherMonitors)

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Videos from the scene showed firefighters and rescue personnel lowering stranded occupants to safety from upper floors.

Police sources said some students jumped from the building while trying to escape the rapidly spreading blaze.

The fire broke out in a three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg, triggering panic among students and staff inside. As flames and smoke rapidly spread through the structure, several students reportedly locked themselves inside bathrooms in a desperate attempt to escape the blaze, India Today reported.

Lucknow fire news live updates: Death toll at 15 as CM Yogi announces ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh

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{{^usCountry}} Rescue teams worked for hours to bring the fire under control and evacuate those trapped inside the building. Authorities have confirmed that at least 15 people were killed in the incident, while several others were injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescue teams worked for hours to bring the fire under control and evacuate those trapped inside the building. Authorities have confirmed that at least 15 people were killed in the incident, while several others were injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A local told PTI that the fire may have been caused by a spark. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local told PTI that the fire may have been caused by a spark. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet. {{/usCountry}}

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for those injured in the incident.

Adityanath also interacted with families of the victims at the hospital and assured them that no official found responsible for the incident would be spared. "Every person responsible will face strict action," he told them.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured will receive ₹50,000.

Also Read: 15 dead in fire at Lucknow coaching centre; students jump from building to escape

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The Prime Minister said he was anguished by the tragedy, offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He also said authorities were extending all possible assistance as rescue operations continued.

(With inputs from PTI)

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