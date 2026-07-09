'People falling sick': CJP's Dipke claims Delhi Police denied tarpaulin at protest site despite rain

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged examination irregularities entered its 20th day on Thursday, with founder Abhijeet Dipke accusing Delhi Police of refusing to allow tarpaulins at the protest site despite heavy rain lashing the national capital overnight.

As rain lashes Delhi, CJP accuses police of denying tarpaulins to protesting students (PTI)

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In a video posted on X, Dipke alleged that students participating in the agitation had been left exposed to the rain while police personnel remained sheltered.

The protestors have been demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and greater accountability from the government over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities.

Dipke questions denial of tarpaulins

As monsoon rain continued to batter Delhi, Dipke said many students at the protest site had been drenched, with some falling ill due to prolonged exposure to the weather.

"We are soaked. All the students are soaked. Our clothes are drenched. People are falling sick. Please show everyone sir's uniform. Look at it — it's shining as white as ever (Tide ki safedi jaise chamak rhi hai). Please show everyone Sir's shoes. Not even a single drop of rain has fallen on his uniform or shoes. People's feet are getting damaged. See how spotless and bright his uniform is. And sir is saying that tarpaulins will not be allowed inside. Let the students get drenched until orders come from above. It's okay if students get drenched? It's okay if students fall sick?” Dipke said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He further claimed that students had spent a sleepless night as rainwater soaked their belongings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further claimed that students had spent a sleepless night as rainwater soaked their belongings. {{/usCountry}}

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“These are 19-20-year-old students. They couldn't sleep until late last night because of the rain. They are standing here for this very reason. Those students couldn't sleep. Mattresses got soaked. Their bedsheets got wet. So until orders come, should the children just keep getting drenched? How is that acceptable? Look at all our senior officers. Just look at how clean and shining their uniforms are. Not even a single drop of rain has fallen on them. They haven't even been touched by water.”

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Protest enters 20th day

The CJP has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have severely affected students and their families.

The outfit has been demanding Pradhan's resignation and a broader investigation into alleged lapses in the examination system.

The development comes days after the Delhi high court ordered the restoration of CJP's original X handle, which had been withheld in May.

Welcoming the order on Tuesday, Dipke described it as a "big win" for the movement, free speech and digital rights.

Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates

Meanwhile, educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast in support of the protest, saw his health deteriorate further on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin cited by news agency PTI.

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Doctors said Wangchuk has lost more than seven kilograms since beginning his fast 11 days ago. His weight was recorded at 59.40 kg, while his blood pressure stood at 103/68 mm Hg in the sitting position and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down.

The bulletin said his heart rate was 74 beats per minute, blood glucose level was 75 mg/dL and oxygen saturation remained at 98 per cent. Doctors noted that his hydration was fair and that he remained mentally alert.

In a related development, AISA member Hrishikesh, who was also on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site, was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after developing severe health complications, the news agency report added.