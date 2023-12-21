People in Constitutional position becoming part of party politics: Kharge

New Delhi: Setting the stage for abroad based coalition with INDIA partners, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that “we have to win as many seats as possible by coordinating with like-minded colleagues.” He added that the alliance has moved forward in many directions and asked party colleagues to “concentrate on actionable points and the necessary steps” for the upcoming general election in 2024. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File photo)

Kharge also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to begin the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is likely to start from January 14.

The Congress president, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the “the biggest challenge is that the people holding constitutional posts, who are responsible for providing protection to the opposition MPs, are themselves becoming a part of party politics and doing politics using caste, region and occupation as their shield.”

Kharge’s comments come in the backdrop of Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar took strong exception to Opposition leaders mimicking him during their protests against the suspension of over 140 members of parliament.

On December 19, Dhankhar said: “I had suffered, I tell you. On instagram, Mr Chidambram, your party put a video which was withdrawn later on. That was shame to me. You used official twitter handle of the spokesperson to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, my position as a Jat, insult my position as a Chairman.”

Dhankhar’s mimicry saw a slew of protests with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi voicing their support for him.

As the CWC is set to discuss the party’s preparations for the 2024 national election, in his opening speech, Kharge spoke of how the INDIA alliance have moved forward in many directions. “We have to win as many seats as possible by coordinating with like-minded colleagues. We have constituted a national alliance committee (NAC) consisting of five members, which will decide the contours of the alliance with other parties. In view of the preparations for the Lok Sabha, a review meeting has been held with about 24 states. We will also appoint coordinators on Lok Sabha seats soon,” he said.