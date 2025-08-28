'People of Bihar smart, cautious': Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over 'vote theft'

Over his claims of "vote chori" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday "cautioned" the BJP and Election Commission of India, saying that the people of Bihar are smart and cautious and "will not let them steal even a single vote in the state." The Lok Sabha LoP announced that his party will provide proof of 'vote rigging' of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Haryana assembly elections.(ANI)

Addressing a gathering in Sithamarhi during his Voter Adhikar Yatra, the Congress MP accused the BJP of "stealing votes" from the poor to "suppress" their voice. Extending his support, Gandhi exhorted that INDIA bloc will "never" let them suppress the voices of the poor and underprivileged.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We know that they are trying to steal the elections in Bihar. That is why we have started the Voter Adhikar Yatra here so that these people and the Election Commissioner can know that the people of Bihar are smart, cautious and will not let the BJP and the Election Commission steal even a single vote in Bihar. Ambedkar ji gave this Constitution to the country; this is not just an ordinary book, it's a book of ideology and reflection."

"I want to remind my Dalit brothers that, before independence, they were considered untouchables, but this Constitution gave them rights. The Constitution gave you all the rights. BJP people want to snatch your rights... They are stealing votes from the poor because they want to suppress your voice, and I want to tell you from this stage, they will never be able to suppress your voice. We stand with you..." he added.

During this rally, Rahul Gandhi also raised the slogan of "Vote Chor Gaddi Chor."

He further said, "You have put all your strength into this journey. Small children are coming, they are saying in my ear that Narendra Modi steals votes. 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor'..."

"In Karnataka, we have shown by giving proof that the BJP has stolen votes. Before that, I never said that the BJP and the Election Commission are stealing votes. So far, I have provided proof only for Karnataka. In the near future, I will provide proof of the Lok Sabha elections and the Haryana elections. We will prove that BJP and RSS win elections by stealing votes..." he said.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha stated that the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which had begun as a response to outrage over collusion between the Election Commission (EC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had now evolved into a people's movement.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2.