e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / People of India will together fight Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi

People of India will together fight Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi

He appealed to the people to forge one common purpose, where compassion, empathy, and self- service are the central ideas, to defeat the pandemic.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT photo)
         

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the people of India will together win the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as it gives an opportunity to unite and rise above the differences of religion, caste, and class.

He appealed to the people to forge one common purpose, where compassion, empathy, and self- service are the central ideas, to defeat the pandemic.

“The coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste, and class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy, and self-sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle,” he tweeted.

Gandhi also posted a picture of two young children of different religions walking with their arms around each other.

Earlier, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra urged the people to raise their voice for more aggressive testing, saying it’s the only way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

She said the mantra should be to test as much as possible and raise the testing levels and then treat the infected people.

“The only way to prevent infection of coronavirus is through more and more testing. Only then can we treat the infected person. Test as much as possible and treat --- this should be our mantra. My request to all of you is - raise your voice for more testing,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress has been calling for more aggressive testing, saying India’s testing has been the lowest in the world, going by its population count.

The party said that if testing was not “exponentially ramped up”, the country will be wasting precious time in the fight to save lives. “We just cannot afford to lose even a single day,” it warned.

tags
top news
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Little possibility of lifting lockdown, says top Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat
Little possibility of lifting lockdown, says top Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat
63% of Covid-19 deaths in India among elderly, says govt
63% of Covid-19 deaths in India among elderly, says govt
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news