People of India will together fight Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:31 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the people of India will together win the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as it gives an opportunity to unite and rise above the differences of religion, caste, and class.

He appealed to the people to forge one common purpose, where compassion, empathy, and self- service are the central ideas, to defeat the pandemic.

“The coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste, and class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy, and self-sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle,” he tweeted.

Gandhi also posted a picture of two young children of different religions walking with their arms around each other.

Earlier, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra urged the people to raise their voice for more aggressive testing, saying it’s the only way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

She said the mantra should be to test as much as possible and raise the testing levels and then treat the infected people.

“The only way to prevent infection of coronavirus is through more and more testing. Only then can we treat the infected person. Test as much as possible and treat --- this should be our mantra. My request to all of you is - raise your voice for more testing,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress has been calling for more aggressive testing, saying India’s testing has been the lowest in the world, going by its population count.

The party said that if testing was not “exponentially ramped up”, the country will be wasting precious time in the fight to save lives. “We just cannot afford to lose even a single day,” it warned.