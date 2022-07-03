People of Telangana paving way for double-engine govt: Modi at Hyderabad rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the people of Telangana yearn for a 'double-engine growth' and said their will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the state.

Addressing a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, Modi said, "In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it.

'Double engine' government or growth is a term used by Modi and other BJP leaders while referring to the progress seen in states ruled by the saffron camp with the aid of the NDA government at the Centre.

Modi, who attended the BJP's national executive meeting in the city earlier in the day, said the people of Telangana are known for their hard work. “The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us,” Modi further said.

Elections are due in the southern state next year.

Modi said the NDA government at the Centre has been trying to bring about a positive change in every Indian's life and make people’s life easier during the past eight years.

"During the past eight years we tried to bring about positive change in every Indian's life. We are working tirelessly on how to make people's lives easier, and how to take the fruits of development to every person and region,” Modi said.

Once the BJP government comes to power in the southern state, being ruled by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) since 2014, the pace of development will be faster, Modi said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a disaster after 100 years, his government had tried to support every family in Telangana, the PM said, adding the BJP held its two-day national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 here keeping in mind the love of people of Telangana for the party.

