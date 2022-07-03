Modi warns against mocking parties that ruled for long, now on terminal decline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned the BJP leadership against mocking parties that ruled the country for decades, but were now facing a terminal decline. He said the saffron camp should instead learn from their mistakes and refrain from committing the same.

Addressing the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad, Modi said India was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic political parties. “It is difficult for such parties to survive for long,” he said.

The PM asked party members to undertake 'Sneh Yatra' and reach out to all sections of society, adding their goal should be "fulfilment of all" as against the Opposition's politics of appeasement.

#WATCH | Prime Minister (at the BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad) talked of a new politics in the country, a new political culture where the political ecosystem transcends beyond... battering (with 'Sneh Yatra'): BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8ZGtclkLNX — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Referring to Hyderabad as "Bhagyanagar", Modi said the tech city was a milestone in Sardar Patel's 'Ek Bharat' (united India) campaign and the BJP's obligation is to make it 'shreshtha Bharat'.

The PM also slammed Opposition parties for questioning the BJP's democratic credentials and asked what was the status of democracy within their organisations.

Before him, BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah said the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of the BJP which will make India a "vishwa guru" (world leader), adding the party will end "family rule" in Telangana and West Bengal and also form governments in states where power has so far remained out of its reach.

