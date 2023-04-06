Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / People run with belongings as massive fire breaks out in Patna's slum | VIDEO

People run with belongings as massive fire breaks out in Patna's slum | VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Panicked residents of Shastri Nagar area in Bihar's Patna were seen running away from the area along with their personal belongings.

A massive broke out in a slum area in Patna on Thursday afternoon. In a video shared by news agency ANI, smoke can be seen billowing from the Shastri Nagar area as a massive blaze engulfs shanties. Panicked residents were seen running away from the area along with their personal belongings like gas cylinders, trunks, and furniture, among other things. A person can be heard asking residents to quickly get far away from the fire.

Smoke billows from Shashtri Nagar in Patna, Bihar after a massive fire broke out.(ANI)

Bhaago jaldi, jaldi khaali karo, (run quickly, evacuate immediately)” the person says.

(More details awaited…)

