People run with belongings as massive fire breaks out in Patna's slum | VIDEO

A massive broke out in a slum area in Patna on Thursday afternoon. In a video shared by news agency ANI, smoke can be seen billowing from the Shastri Nagar area as a massive blaze engulfs shanties. Panicked residents were seen running away from the area along with their personal belongings like gas cylinders, trunks, and furniture, among other things. A person can be heard asking residents to quickly get far away from the fire.

Smoke billows from Shashtri Nagar in Patna, Bihar after a massive fire broke out.(ANI)