People run with belongings as massive fire breaks out in Patna's slum | VIDEO
Apr 06, 2023 02:36 PM IST
Panicked residents of Shastri Nagar area in Bihar's Patna were seen running away from the area along with their personal belongings.
A massive broke out in a slum area in Patna on Thursday afternoon. In a video shared by news agency ANI, smoke can be seen billowing from the Shastri Nagar area as a massive blaze engulfs shanties. Panicked residents were seen running away from the area along with their personal belongings like gas cylinders, trunks, and furniture, among other things. A person can be heard asking residents to quickly get far away from the fire.
“Bhaago jaldi, jaldi khaali karo, (run quickly, evacuate immediately)” the person says.
(More details awaited…)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.