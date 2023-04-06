Home / India News / People run with belongings as massive fire breaks out in Patna's slum | VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Panicked residents of Shastri Nagar area in Bihar's Patna were seen running away from the area along with their personal belongings.

A massive broke out in a slum area in Patna on Thursday afternoon. In a video shared by news agency ANI, smoke can be seen billowing from the Shastri Nagar area as a massive blaze engulfs shanties. Panicked residents were seen running away from the area along with their personal belongings like gas cylinders, trunks, and furniture, among other things. A person can be heard asking residents to quickly get far away from the fire.

Smoke billows from Shashtri Nagar in Patna, Bihar after a massive fire broke out.(ANI)
Bhaago jaldi, jaldi khaali karo, (run quickly, evacuate immediately)” the person says.

(More details awaited…)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

