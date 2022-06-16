Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
People rush to ATM in Maharashtra dispensing 5 times extra cash

The news of ATM dispensing five times extra cash spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered around it to try their luck.
The incident was reported on Wednesday at an Automated Teller Machine of a private bank in Khaparkheda town.(Representational Image)
An ATM in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was dispensing five times extra cash to customers due to a manual error during refill, reported PTI. A man reportedly tried to withdraw 500 from the ATM but, to his surprise, the machine dispensed five currency notes of 500 denomination. He repeated the process and got 2,500 while trying to withdraw 500.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at an Automated Teller Machine of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city. The news of ATM dispensing five times extra cash spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered around it to try their luck.

A bank customer later alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM vestibule, reported PTI quoting an official. The police informed the bank about the “glitch” and subsequent rush at the ATM.

It was found that the glitch was nothing but a human error during the refill. The currency notes of 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of 100 denomination, the official from Khaperkheda police station said.

No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

