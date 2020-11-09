e-paper
Home / India News / Peoples Conference asks for early hearing of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

Peoples Conference asks for early hearing of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

Soon after the nullification of articles 370 and 35A, several petitions were filed in the supreme court by different political parties, civil society groups and individuals challenging the decision

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:17 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
National Conference president and member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting to discuss the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar in October.
National Conference president and member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting to discuss the abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar in October. (HT Photo)
         

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Peoples Conference, which is part of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Monday sought the early hearing of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 in the Supreme Court (SC).

Soon after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, several petitions were filed in the apex court by different political parties, civil society groups and individuals challenging the decision.

“J&K Peoples Conference moves SC, seeks early hearing of a batch of Petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 & reorganisation of J&K,” tweeted J&K Peoples Conference.

The spokesman of Peoples Conference, Adnan Ashraf, said the application has stated that the petitioners have made out a very strong prima facie case and the issues raised are being considered by a constitution bench of this court.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, pending the final hearing of these petitions challenging the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile State of Jammu & and Kashmir and the abrogation of the Constitution of Jammu & and Kashmir, and notwithstanding the prevailing pandemic, conditions, sweeping changes are being brought about by the Centre that impact the rights of a large number of people, including dilution of the safeguards earlier available to the permanent residents of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir,” staed the application before the court.

He said the application has also mentioned that these changes will have an irreparable impact on the rights of the citizens of J&K, including creation of domicile rights and third-party rights in land ownership.

Also Read: ‘You can talk to China, why not Pakistan?’ PDP chief Mehbooba asks Centre

“The very purpose of the present proceedings will be severely undermined if the present petitions are not heard and disposed of urgently. Suffice to say sufferance of the people continues as if under conquest without a full-fledged responsible government. In view of the foregoing, the present petition and the petitions tagged thereto ought to be heard and disposed of urgently as significant changes to the rights of the residents of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir have already been brought about by the Centre.”

National Conference (vice-president Omar Abdullah said the decision seeking early hearing on the petitions was taken by PAGD leadership. “As decided in the recent meeting of the People’s Alliance we are seeking early hearings in this matter, so that the petitions challenging 5th Aug 2019 move forward,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government had rescinded the special status of J&K in Parliament.

