'People's Padma': PM Modi calls for nominating those working at the grassroots

PM Modi's tweet comes as the government has launched an initiative to identify such people who are working at the grassroots. The Prime Minister had urged the people to learn about the unsung heroes in one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a link of the Padma Awards website where people can post nominations.(ANI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people of the country to nominate inspiring people for the Padma Awards, which he called People's Padma (with a hashtag). The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15.

"India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September," PM Modi said in his tweet.

The tweet comes as the government has launched an initiative to identify such people who are working at the grassroots. The Union home ministry has urged all central ministries, states and other awardees to identify people whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognised.

On his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of the year in January, PM Modi had urged the people of the country to learn about people to learn about "unsung heroes" who work selflessly.

He also posted a link of the Padma Awards website where people can post their nominations. A government release said that nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only. The government has made the provision of self-nomination also.

The Padma Awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. These awards were instituted in 1954, and are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

The government has prescribed the format in which the application should be made. People making the nomination should also post a citation in narrative form - within the prescribed word limit of 800 words - mentioning the achievements/service of the person recommended.

