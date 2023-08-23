‘Perfect text book launch’: Tejas LCA test-fires ASTRA air-to-air missile
The test was carried out at an altitude of about 20,000 feet off the coast of Goa on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
The DRDO-developed ASTRA air-to-air missile was test-fired on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, noting that the exercise, carried off the coast of Goa, resulted in a launch that was ‘text book perfect.’
The Beyond Visual Range (BVR) weapon was fired by the Tejas, an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), the MoD noted in a press release.
“Tejas, LCA LSP-7 successfully fired the ASTRA missile at an altitude of about 20,000 feet. All the objectives of the test were met,” the ministry stated in its release.
