Perform or face action: Telangana CM KCR warns officials

PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
The chief minister also said that he would himself adopt a district and personally participate in the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.(PTI FILE)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to put the performance of district authorities under the scanner and said that the government would not hesitate to act against the officials who fail to achieve targets in improving civic amenities in every village and municipal body. He said that it is necessary to have the participation of everyone to develop villages and towns.

As per the official release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao made it clear to additional collectors that their performance will be assessed through his surprise visits where he will listen to grievances and warned of stringent action if any issue is found.

The chief minister also said that he would himself adopt a district and personally participate in the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes. He gave a call to district additional collectors, district Panchayat Raj Department, Municipal department officials and said that they should be committed and should work dedicatedly as if they are doing a holy Yagna and develop villages and urban areas.

Rao also suggested that the officials should take up a tree plantation programme as part of the Haritha haram programme as the monsoon season had begun. He said his surprise visits are also aimed at checking the progress made in tree planting and other programmes.

He said in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and other diseases, the basic infrastructure of the medical and health sector would be strengthened in the state.

