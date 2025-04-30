Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Periyar varsity V-C can be held if he does not cooperate with investigation, says HC

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Apr 30, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on a criminal appeal filed by police in 2023 against the Salem judicial magistrate refusing to remand the V-C to judicial custody and granting him bail

The Madras high court on Tuesday said that if Periyar University vice chancellor R Jagannathan did not cooperate in the investigation of a case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, or attempted to tamper with the evidence, the Tamil Nadu police was allowed to arrest him.

The judge said that while the judicial magistrate can refuse to remand the accused, it did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail since only a trial court can conduct a trial against the accused for offences in SC/ST cases. (ANI)
The judge said that while the judicial magistrate can refuse to remand the accused, it did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail since only a trial court can conduct a trial against the accused for offences in SC/ST cases. (ANI)

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on a criminal appeal filed by the state police in 2023 against the Salem judicial magistrate refusing to remand the vice-chancellor to judicial custody and granting him bail.

The judge said that while the judicial magistrate can refuse to remand the accused, it did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail since only a trial court can conduct a trial against the accused for offences in SC/ST cases.

“In case he fails to cooperate or the prosecution finds that he is trying to tamper with the evidence, it is always open to the investigating officer to arrest the first respondent (vice-chancellor) and take him to judicial custody and complete the investigation in accordance with the law,” the justice said.

Jagannathan was arrested on December 26, 2023 on charges of allegedly starting a private firm inside the university campus and for misappropriating public funds. When this irregularity was questioned, the V-C used slur words referring to his caste, alleged the complainant, I Elangovan who claimed to be the president of the Association of University Teachers, legal adviser and social activist filed a complaint to the Salem police.

He alleged that the university’s V-C and the registrar, K Thangavel, along with three others, registered a company, Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER FOUNDATION). Each of the accused was shown as a director and the official address of this company was shown to be inside the varsity. Also, a separate portion of land belonging to the university was allotted. He also alleged that this company was formed without obtaining any permission from the university and the government.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Periyar varsity V-C can be held if he does not cooperate with investigation, says HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On