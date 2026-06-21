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Two killed in BMW crash on Mumbai–Vadodara highway near Badlapur

The convertible BMW, which was reportedly being driven at high speed of 251 kmph with its hood open, was completely mangled in the crash.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 05:18 pm IST
By Kaptan Mali
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A night out to celebrate a friend's birthday turned fatal in the early hours of Sunday when a luxury car crashed on the incomplete Mumbai-Vadodara Highway in Badlapur, leaving two dead and one seriously injured.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the crash are yet to be ascertained.(HT Photo)

The convertible BMW, which was reportedly being driven at high speed of 251 kmph with its hood open, was completely mangled in the crash.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the speeding car, causing it to crash violently into a highway divider. Due to the high-velocity impact of the collision, the vehicle was completely destroyed, and the body parts of the victims were strewn across a half-kilometer radius.

Also Read: Panchkula: One dead, several injured in bus–tractor collision near Raipur Rani

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kishan Negi (24) and Rebecca Babu Jacob (22), while the injured passenger has been identified as Angad Gill (26). Gill and Negi are residents of Badlapur, while Rebecca was from Bandra. Gill sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to the ICU at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan. The friends were on a night out to celebrate the birthday of Yogesh Negi who turned 24 on Sunday.

Shinde further added that because the stretch of the road was still incomplete, it had not been officially opened to the public. The police are now investigating how the youth managed to access the closed highway and where they entered the road.

 
thane district road accident badlapur
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