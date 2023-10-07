Pest control at lockup...made to sleep outside: AAP MP Sanjay Singh tells court

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 07, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Sanjay Singh said on October 5, ED wanted to shift him to a police station. The reason they gave was weird that there would be pest control at his lockup.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh who was arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam case on Saturday told a Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate was trying to shift him to a local police station without a CCTV camera where he could be tortured. The court, however, disposed of the plea as ED said they wanted to shift Sanjay Singh because a pest control service was scheduled in the lockup where Sanjay Singh was lodged. The AAP MP said it was absurd that the ED had only one lockup and for pest control, he was to be shifted to Tughlak Road police station.

Sanjay Singh raised security risk at ED custody and said the ED was trying to shift him.

The plea said Sanjay Singh resisted the shifting and was made to sleep outside the lockup and subjected to inhuman treatment.

Special judge Vikas Dhull disposed of the plea and said it became infructuous as ED clarified that it had no intention of shifting Sanjat Singh and the pest control was pre-planned.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday after ED searched his premises for hours On Thursday, ED was granted a five-day custody of the Rajya Sabha MP. Sanjay Singh's first night at the ED custody was on Thursday, October 5 -- when late in the night the ED tried to shift Sanjay Singh.

‘No other room at ED headquarters?’

When the AAP MP asked the ED about the reason for the said shifting, they gave "very weird and strange reply" that the shifting was due to the use of pesticide in the lockup, Sanjay Singh's application said. He could have been shifted to another lock up, the application said.

Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
sanjay singh aam aadmi party
