PETA thanks Modi for including companion animals in Ukraine evacuation

NEW DELHI: NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Sanjeev Balyan for including companion animals in the evacuation operation of Indians stuck in war-torn Ukraine following its appeal.

“Separating animal companions from their guardians would have resulted in more tragedy,” PETA said in a tweet.

HT earlier reported Rishabh Kaushik, a third-year student at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics, was struggling to get a clearance for his dog Malibu. In a widely circulated video, Kaushik spoke about how the Indian embassy in Ukraine and the Centre’s Animal Quarantine and Certification Service were asking for more and more documents for bringing his dog along.

“Today morning we all woke up with bombings… even my dog is scared, he’s crying all the time,” he said. Kaushik added has would come out of the freezing bunkers every now and then to keep his dog warm.

In another video that went viral on social media, Kerala’s Arya Aldrin said she sacrificed a lot to bring her dog along. “After going through so many hardships, if I am not able to take her on the flight with me, all of my efforts would go in vain. So, please all of you, pray for us.”

Union minister Vijay Kumar Singh shared the video and tweeted: “Some of the evacuees brought their four-legged best friends as well. Good to have all of our Indian students aboard on the IAF C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland.”