Peter Navarro’s India tirade: 8 big remarks, from 'tariff maharaj' to 'vampire'

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has been making headlines over the past one month, ever since US President Donald Trump's doubling of duties on Indian imports was announced. Reason? His relentless targeting of India over buying Russian oil, despite New Delhi's clarification earlier that its energy deals are guided by offer in the markets and the global situation. Peter Navarro has made several remarks against India over the past few weeks.(AFP)

From calling India the 'maharaja of tariffs' to now warning the country of bigger consequences if it didn't “come around” on trade talks with the United States, he has made many many remarks against India.

A look at 8 big remarks against India over the weeks:

Tariff Maharaj: "What is the net impact on Americans because of our trade with India? They are Maharaj in tariff. higher non-tariff barriers, massive trade deficit etc and that hurts American workers and American business".

Laundromat for Kremlin: "India’s Big Oil lobby has turned the largest democracy in the world into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin. Indian refiners buy cheap Russian oil, process it, and export fuels to Europe, Africa, and Asia—shielded from sanctions under the pretense of neutrality".

Cozying up to Xi Jinping: "India doesn't appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed (referring to Ukraine)... It's cosying up to Xi Jinping (Chinese President). They (India) don't need the (Russian) oil".

Modi's war in Ukraine: “Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The consumers and businesses and everything lose, and workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war".

India can't handle truth: "FACTS: India highest tariffs costs U.S. jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins".

Brahmins profiteering: "I would just say the Indian people, please, understand what's going on here. The Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop."

Vampire sucking blood dry: "...when they sell to the US their exports they are like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices," (Navarro's attack at BRICS bloc, that India is also a part of)

Won't end well for India: “I think India must come around (over trade deals) at some point. And if it doesn't, it's laying down with Russia and China, and that won't end well for India".

India's response

The Indian government recently reacted to Navarro's remarks against the country, particularly dismissing the one on “Brahmins profiteering”. In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen some inaccurate statements made by him. We reject them.”

Peter Navarro's explosive statements against India come in the backdrop of Trump's doubling of tariffs to 50% for Indian goods, a move that was imposed on August 27.