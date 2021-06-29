Petition in SC seeking Rath Yatra festivities at Kendrapara temple too

A petition has been filed in Supreme Court seeking directions to the Odisha government to allow rath yatra of Siddha Baladevjew in Kendrapara district even as the famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri is slated for July 12 with Covid guidelines in place.

Madan Patri, one of the servitors of the Siddha Baladevjew temple, filed the Special Leave Petition in the apex court after the Odisha high court refused to intervene in the matter of the state government allowing the Rath Yatra without devotees, and only in Puri.

Also Read | Supreme Court refuses to stay HC order which allowed Central Vista work to go on

In his plea, Patri has said that Rath Yatra of Siddha Baladevjew can be allowed with the participation of only servitors following all Covid guidelines, testing and vaccination along the line of the annual festival at Puri Shree Jagannath Temple.

The 250-year-old Baladevjew temple was built by the king of Kujang, Raja Gopal Sandha, during the Maratha rule in Odisha in 1761. While Lord Jagannath is the principal deity in Puri, His elder brother, Lord Balabhadra is the main deity in Kendrapara temple.

Last year, the Supreme Court had permitted the Rath Yatra in Puri; with all entry points into the town closed, and no public attendance.