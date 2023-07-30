Petrol and diesel prices on July 30: Check latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 30, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision took place.

The prices of petrol and diesel are unchanged across major cities on Sunday, with petrol available for 96.72 a litre in Delhi, and diesel, 89.62. In Mumbai, customers must pay 106.31 for one litre of petrol, and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Kolkata and Chennai, the cost of one litre petrol is 106.03 and 102.73, respectively. Diesel, on the other hand, is priced at 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and 94.33 in Chennai.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.78 93.99
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.58 89.75
Patna 107.24 94.04

In fact, fuel rates in the country have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision took place.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – review petrol and diesel prices daily. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Also, fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

How to check daily petrol and diesel prices?

For this, Indian Oil customers must type RSP along with their city code, and send an SMS to 9224992249. The same format is to be used for Bharat Petroleum, but the SMS is to be sent on 9223112222. Hindustan Petroleum customers, on the other hand, must send HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

