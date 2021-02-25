Petrol costs 90.93, diesel 81.32 in Delhi. Check fuel prices in different states

Petrol and diesel prices are far above their peak this year touching ₹100 mark in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. While no fuel price rise has been reported on Thursday, petrol price in Delhi is ₹90.93 per litre and diesel costs ₹81.32 per litre, as per goods returns.

The increase in the prices of the fuel primarily depends on the crude oil prices in the international market as India is dependent on import 85 per cent of its crude oil needs.

The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by ₹35 litre each.

Fuel prices in the country had witnessed a rise consecutively for twelve days before a two-day pause on February 21 and 22.

Here is how much petrol and diesel cost as of Thursday in different cities of India:

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹91.12, Mumbai ₹97.34, Chennai ₹92.97, Bengaluru ₹93.98, Bhubaneswar ₹91.50, Chandigarh ₹87.50, Hyderabad ₹94.54, Jaipur ₹97.96, Trivandrum ₹92.65.

Diesel price in Kolkata is ₹84.20, Mumbai ₹88.44, Chennai ₹86.37, Bengaluru ₹86.21, Bhubaneswar ₹88.47, Chandigarh ₹81.02, Hyderabad ₹88.69, Jaipur ₹90.27, Trivandrum ₹87.22.

Also Read | Tests on kids: Expert panel asks Bharat Biotech to submit Covaxin efficacy data first

The prices of petrol and diesel per litre cost different in different cities across India due to the VAT (local taxes) and freight levied. Retail pump prices are thus different from state to state.

The government had increased the taxes on petrol and diesel when the international oil rates had plummeted to a two-decade low last year, to benefit through the raised taxes and low oil price. However, the tax rates are still unchanged when the global rates have recovered taking the fuel prices to record highs.

About 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol is central and state taxes, while for diesel these taxes make up for 54 per cent.