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Third hike for petrol, diesel in India amid Iran-US war: Check new rates

This is the third increase this month. Prices have risen by almost ₹5 per litre in just over a week.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 07:00 am IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal
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State-run fuel retailers on Saturday raised petrol prices by 87 paise and diesel rates by 91 paise. The latest hike pushes petrol prices in Delhi to 99.51 per litre, while diesel will cost 92.49 per litre, HT has found.

Check city-wise rates:

Petrol, diesel prices rose again.(Representational)

Retail selling prices of petrol and diesel across the four major metros for May 23:

MetroPetrol ( /Litre)Diesel ( /Litre)
Delhi99.51 (+0.87)92.49 (+0.91)
Kolkata110.64 (+0.94)97.02 (+0.95)
Mumbai108.49 (+0.90)95.02 (+0.94)
Chennai105.31 (+0.82)96.98 (+0.87)

Why the rates have increased

This is the third increase this month as the Centre moves to recover losses caused by surging crude oil prices amid the US war on Iran. The surge comes as global crude prices remain elevated due to tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following US-Israeli strikes.

India, which imports more than 88% of its crude oil requirements, remains highly vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions and currency fluctuations. The rupee has weakened nearly 6% against the US dollar since the beginning of the year. The current exchange rate is 95.6 per dollar.

5 increased in a week

 
petrol prices delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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