Petrol, diesel prices today: Check city-wise fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Hyderabad has the costliest petrol among major metro cities.
Delhi continues to record the cheapest petrol and diesel among metros.
Petrol remains above ₹100 per litre in most states.
Petrol and diesel prices in India on Thursday remained largely steady across major cities, with rates continuing to hover above ₹100 per litre in several parts of the country. Fuel prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies based on international crude oil prices and currency fluctuations.
Among the six key metro cities, namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, petrol prices remained above the ₹100 mark in five cities, while diesel prices stayed below ₹100 across all of them.
Petrol, diesel prices in major cities
In Delhi, petrol was priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹87.67. The national capital continues to record the lowest fuel prices among major metropolitan cities.
Bengaluru recorded a petrol price of ₹102.92, with diesel at ₹90.99 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol was priced at ₹100.93, while diesel stood at ₹92.48.
Fuel prices remained among the highest in Hyderabad, where petrol cost ₹107.50 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹95.70.
In Kolkata, petrol stood at ₹105.41, while diesel was recorded at ₹92.02.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported petrol at ₹103.54 per litre and diesel at ₹90.03.
Petrol prices varied significantly across states, with Andaman and Nicobar Islands recording the lowest rate at ₹82.46 per litre. On the higher side, Andhra Pradesh reported the costliest petrol at ₹108.97, closely followed by Telangana ( ₹107.50) and Kerala ( ₹107.30).
Other states where petrol remained above ₹105 include Bihar ( ₹105.47) and West Bengal ( ₹105.41).
State-wise diesel prices today
Diesel prices remained below ₹100 across the country, though some states were seen nearing the threshold. Diesel prices also showed wide variation across states. Arunachal Pradesh recorded the lowest diesel rate at ₹80.21 per litre, followed by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh at ₹82.45.
At the other end of the spectrum, Kerala reported the highest diesel price at ₹96.48, followed by Andhra Pradesh ( ₹96.22) and Telangana ( ₹95.70).
Fuel prices in India vary from state to state due to differences in local taxes, VAT rates and transportation costs.
Broader energy crisis: What is happening and why it matters
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun affecting the global energy supply chain, triggering panic around fuel availability and prices across countries.
One of the immediate impacts being reported in India is a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The supply crunch has hit the hospitality sector particularly hard, with hotels, restaurants and catering businesses facing operational challenges due to reduced availability of bulk LPG used for cooking.
The situation has also raised concerns about a possible increase in petrol and diesel prices in the coming days. India is particularly vulnerable to inflated rates as it imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements from abroad.
Despite this, the central government has urged calm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing the public not to panic, assuring that the government would ensure that essential supplies are managed effectively.
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More