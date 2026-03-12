Edit Profile
crown
    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check city-wise fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

    Fuel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable on Thursday, with several states continuing to record petrol rates above 100 per litre.

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 9:24 AM IST
    By Yamini C S
    Key points:

    1. Hyderabad has the costliest petrol among major metro cities.
    2. Delhi continues to record the cheapest petrol and diesel among metros.
    3. Petrol remains above 100 per litre in most states.

    Petrol and diesel prices in India on Thursday remained largely steady across major cities, with rates continuing to hover above 100 per litre in several parts of the country. Fuel prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies based on international crude oil prices and currency fluctuations.

    Petrol prices varied across India, with Andaman and Nicobar Islands at ₹82.46 per litre and Andhra Pradesh at ₹108.97. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
    ALSO READ | States crack down on LPG hoarding, black-marketing as Iran-US war fuels shortage fears

    Among the six key metro cities, namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, petrol prices remained above the 100 mark in five cities, while diesel prices stayed below 100 across all of them.

    Petrol, diesel prices in major cities

    In Delhi, petrol was priced at 94.77 per litre, while diesel stood at 87.67. The national capital continues to record the lowest fuel prices among major metropolitan cities.

    Bengaluru recorded a petrol price of 102.92, with diesel at 90.99 per litre.

    In Chennai, petrol was priced at 100.93, while diesel stood at 92.48.

    Fuel prices remained among the highest in Hyderabad, where petrol cost 107.50 per litre and diesel was priced at 95.70.

    In Kolkata, petrol stood at 105.41, while diesel was recorded at 92.02.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai reported petrol at 103.54 per litre and diesel at 90.03.

    Petrol prices on Thursday remained steady with no change across major metro cities in India. Check prices above.
    Diesel prices on Thursday also remained steady with no change across major metro cities in India. Check rates above.
    ALSO READ | Oil prices rise as Iran conducts naval drills ahead of fresh US talks

    State-wise petrol prices today

    Petrol prices varied significantly across states, with Andaman and Nicobar Islands recording the lowest rate at 82.46 per litre. On the higher side, Andhra Pradesh reported the costliest petrol at 108.97, closely followed by Telangana ( 107.50) and Kerala ( 107.30).

    Other states where petrol remained above 105 include Bihar ( 105.47) and West Bengal ( 105.41).

    State-wise diesel prices today

    Diesel prices remained below 100 across the country, though some states were seen nearing the threshold. Diesel prices also showed wide variation across states. Arunachal Pradesh recorded the lowest diesel rate at 80.21 per litre, followed by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh at 82.45.

    At the other end of the spectrum, Kerala reported the highest diesel price at 96.48, followed by Andhra Pradesh ( 96.22) and Telangana ( 95.70).

    Fuel prices in India vary from state to state due to differences in local taxes, VAT rates and transportation costs.

    Broader energy crisis: What is happening and why it matters

    The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun affecting the global energy supply chain, triggering panic around fuel availability and prices across countries.

    ALSO READ | Commercial LPG shortage may disrupt Pune wedding functions

    One of the immediate impacts being reported in India is a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The supply crunch has hit the hospitality sector particularly hard, with hotels, restaurants and catering businesses facing operational challenges due to reduced availability of bulk LPG used for cooking.

    The situation has also raised concerns about a possible increase in petrol and diesel prices in the coming days. India is particularly vulnerable to inflated rates as it imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements from abroad.

    Despite this, the central government has urged calm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing the public not to panic, assuring that the government would ensure that essential supplies are managed effectively.

