Petrol, diesel prices today: Check city-wise fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Key points: Hyderabad has the costliest petrol among major metro cities. Delhi continues to record the cheapest petrol and diesel among metros. Petrol remains above ₹ 100 per litre in most states. Petrol and diesel prices in India on Thursday remained largely steady across major cities, with rates continuing to hover above ₹100 per litre in several parts of the country. Fuel prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies based on international crude oil prices and currency fluctuations. Petrol prices varied across India, with Andaman and Nicobar Islands at ₹82.46 per litre and Andhra Pradesh at ₹108.97. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Among the six key metro cities, namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, petrol prices remained above the ₹100 mark in five cities, while diesel prices stayed below ₹100 across all of them.

Petrol, diesel prices in major cities In Delhi, petrol was priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel stood at ₹87.67. The national capital continues to record the lowest fuel prices among major metropolitan cities.

Bengaluru recorded a petrol price of ₹102.92, with diesel at ₹90.99 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol was priced at ₹100.93, while diesel stood at ₹92.48.

Fuel prices remained among the highest in Hyderabad, where petrol cost ₹107.50 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹95.70.

In Kolkata, petrol stood at ₹105.41, while diesel was recorded at ₹92.02.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported petrol at ₹103.54 per litre and diesel at ₹90.03.