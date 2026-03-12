Pune: Wedding functions across Pune may face disruption due to the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, with banquet hall operators and caterers warning that food preparation for large gatherings could be affected if supplies are not restored soon. Commercial LPG shortage may disrupt Pune wedding functions

Industry representatives said the shortage has begun creating uncertainty for businesses that rely heavily on LPG for large-scale catering during wedding ceremonies and social events. Pune has nearly 1,000 wedding halls and banquet venues, most of which depend on commercial LPG cylinders to cook food for hundreds of guests at a time.

Caterers and venue operators said the difficulty in procuring cylinders is already affecting planning for upcoming events, with some considering modifications to menus or arrangements if the situation worsens. Members of the lawns and banquet hall association said caterers are being forced to regulate preparations, particularly dishes that require prolonged cooking or high LPG consumption.

Some operators also said that if supplies remain erratic, they may have to scale down services or make adjustments to events scheduled in the coming weeks.

Industry representatives attributed the shortage to oil companies prioritising domestic LPG distribution amid global supply concerns linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. They also raised concerns about black-marketing, claiming that commercial cylinders are being sold in the informal market at inflated prices.

Amit Kedari, owner of Kedari Residency, said hospitality businesses are closely monitoring the situation. “If the supply of fuel and cooking gas is affected in the coming days, it could lead to price hikes and even shortages. In such a situation, we may have to temporarily shut down lodging operations as providing food for guests could become difficult,” he said.

Punit Oswal, owner of Yash Lawns in Bibvewadi, said bookings remain unaffected for now but the industry is concerned about the potential fallout if the crisis deepens.