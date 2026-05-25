...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by over 2.5 each; 4th hike in 10 days

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs. 2.61 in Delhi from ₹99.51 to Rs. 102.12, while diesel prices have risen by Rs. 2.71, from ₹92.49 to ₹95.20.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 06:49 am IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The prices of petrol and diesel have seen another hike on Monday, fourth such hike in less than two weeks amid uncertainties stemming out of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A worker fills petrol in a scooty at a petrol pump, following the hike in petrol prices, in New Delhi on Monday.( ANI)

According to the latest information, petrol prices have been increased by Rs. 2.61 in Delhi from 99.51 to Rs. 102.12, while diesel prices have been increased by Rs. 2.71 in Delhi from 92.49 to 95.20.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had on Saturday raised petrol and diesel prices by nearly 1 per litre each, the third such hike in eight days since they were increased for the first time on May 15.

Now after the fourth hike, petrol prices in Kolkata have been hiked by Rs. 2.87 to Rs. 113.51, while prices in Mumbai have gone up by Rs. 2.72 to Rs. 111.21. Chennai has seen petrol prices go up by Rs. 2.46 and now stand at Rs. 107.77.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

diesel prices petrol prices strait of hormuz us iran conflict
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Petrol, diesel prices hiked by over 2.5 each; 4th hike in 10 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.