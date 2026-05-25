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Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by Rs. 2.61 from ₹99.51 to Rs. 102.12.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 06:55 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time this month on Monday, with petrol prices rising by Rs. 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs. 2.71 per litre, as state-owned oil marketing companies continued to pass on the impact of surging international crude prices to consumers.

Patna: Consumers wait at a petrol station amid multiple hikes in fuel prices.(PTI)

The latest increase comes amid continued uncertainty in the global energy market, with no breakthrough in the US-Iran talks and the crucial Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, raising concerns over crude supply disruptions.

With this revision, the cumulative increase in petrol and diesel prices has climbed to nearly Rs. 7.5 per litre since daily fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.

On Saturday, the government announced a hike of an average of 90 paise per litre across the country across all fuel variants, making it the third such increase in eight days. The first hike of 3 was announced on May 15, followed by a second increase of 90 paise on May 19.

Here are the revised fuel rates across major cities:

 
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