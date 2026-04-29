Petrol, diesel prices hiked? PIB debunks viral notice circulating on social media, says ‘no such order issued’

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral social media post claiming a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday.

The fabricated documents claimed that global crude oil prices had risen by over 100 per cent in recent months. (AFP)

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The message, which purported to be an official order from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, claimed that petrol prices had been raised by ₹10 per litre and diesel by ₹12.50 per litre.

It further advised citizens to rely solely on official government sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content that could create confusion.

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{{^usCountry}} “An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively. The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order. Always VERIFY such news only through official government sources,” PIB Fact Check stated in its official release. Fake documents cited crude oil surge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively. The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order. Always VERIFY such news only through official government sources,” PIB Fact Check stated in its official release. Fake documents cited crude oil surge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The fabricated documents claimed that global crude oil prices had risen by over 100 per cent in recent months, leading to significant “under-recoveries” on petrol and diesel. It stated that this necessitated an immediate revision in retail fuel prices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fabricated documents claimed that global crude oil prices had risen by over 100 per cent in recent months, leading to significant “under-recoveries” on petrol and diesel. It stated that this necessitated an immediate revision in retail fuel prices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A second document, presented as a Ministry of Finance notification, was also circulated alongside. It sought to provide legal backing for the alleged hike under the Central Excise Act, 1944. No change in fuel prices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second document, presented as a Ministry of Finance notification, was also circulated alongside. It sought to provide legal backing for the alleged hike under the Central Excise Act, 1944. No change in fuel prices {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities confirmed that there has been no revision in fuel prices. Rates remain unchanged in major cities, with petrol priced at ₹94.77 per litre and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.54 per litre and diesel at ₹90.03 per litre.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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