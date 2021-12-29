Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Petrol price cut by massive 25 a litre in Jharkhand for two-wheelers
india news

Petrol price cut by massive 25 a litre in Jharkhand for two-wheelers

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said that the new rates will be implemented from January 26 next year.
File photo of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that the state government will give a major concession on petrol and diesel prices, but only for two-wheelers.

“Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders,” Soren was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The changes will be implemented from January 26 next year, Soren said.

The announcement was made as the Soren government completed two years today. His Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stormed to power after winning the assembly elections in 2019.

Fighting the elections in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), the JMM won a comfortable majority with 47 seats in the 81-member house.

While the JMM won 30 seats, Congress and RJD secured 16 and later two MLAs of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) joined Congress.

The fifth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000 will be held in 2024, along with Andhra Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand hemant soren
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP