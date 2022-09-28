PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification

The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years. The move follows the massive countrywide raid on PFI leaders by the National Investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate and the state police departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail