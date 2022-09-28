Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification

PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 06:42 AM IST

The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years.

Following the nationwide raid on PFI, members took to the street in protest. 
ByHT News Desk

The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years. The move follows the massive countrywide raid on PFI leaders by the National Investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate and the state police departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pfi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP