PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification
Published on Sep 28, 2022 06:42 AM IST
The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years.
The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years. The move follows the massive countrywide raid on PFI leaders by the National Investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate and the state police departments.
Topics