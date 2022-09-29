PFI Twitter account withheld in India day after Centre bans outfit

The official Twitter handle of Popular Front of India (PFI) has been withheld in the country a day after Centre banned the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Twitter says that the account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand."

HT reported on Wednesday that the Centre ordered blocking of PFI and its eight affiliates to prevent them from propagating their activities.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, and any other online presence of PFI, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation (Kerala) were being permanently blocked, people familiar with the matter said.

The Union home ministry issued a notification late Tuesday night banning PFI and several of its affiliates for having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. The ministry said some PFI founding members were leaders of the outlawed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and also highlighted the outfit's alleged linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

"Whereas, the Central government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts association outlawed with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, declares it as outlawed," the notification said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail