Pharma co boss among two held by ED in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested two top businessmen over money laundering charges in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

According to reports, Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma were arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

These arrests came amid the ongoing raids by the investigative agency in this case, which became a flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP-led Centre following raids on the premises of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

In September, Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, was arrested by the ED.

Recently, the premises of an aide of Sisodia was raided and he was grilled by the agency at its Delhi office.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others.

Apart from Sisodia, premises of some Delhi government bureaucrats had also been raided since then.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

(With PTI inputs)

