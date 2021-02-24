Cabinet clears phase 2 of Covid vaccination from March 1; those with comorbidities can go to govt, private hospitals
The Union cabinet on Wednesday gave the go ahead to the second phase of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination from March 1, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced at a press conference.
He also said that people above the age of 60, and 45-year-olds with comorbidities can get the jabs at government as well as private clinics. While private hospitals will charge the patients for the jabs, those going to government clinic will be administered the vaccine for free, he added.
"The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals," said Javadekar.
Also Watch: As govt plans to vaccinate common people from March 1, progress so far
Meanwhile, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present during the briefing, said he expects that most of his colleagues will pay for their vaccines.
The government has been ramping up the existing nationwide vaccination drive, which began on January 16, to start the next phase of inoculation. The urgency of ramping up the drive has been compounded by strong signs since last week that the country may be entering its second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Also Read: 19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours, says health ministry
Healthcare workers - government as well as private - sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces are being vaccinated in the first phase.
In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated. The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces and police personnel.
Oxford-AztraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech - approved by India's drug regulator - are being used in the vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar policeman killed in encounter with criminals in Sitamarhi
- Eyewitnesses said the police team came under a hail of fire when they went to the house of a criminal to arrest him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to decide Covid-19 vaccine price in pvt hospitals soon: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium renamed Narendra Modi Stadium; President Kovind inaugurates venue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP will get befitting reply for 'subverting' mandate in Puducherry: Moily
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Hotels, eateries to stay shut in Nagpur on weekends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa: Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to discuss’: Tomar reacts to Tikait's remark about 40 lakh tractor march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 2 of Covid vaccination from Monday; jabs to start at private hospitals too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 top-performing states under PM-Kisan scheme
- In terms of the highest number of beneficiaries authenticated under the PM-Kisan scheme, Karnataka emerged as the winner with 97 per cent authentication.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dream of PM Modi': Amit Shah at inauguration of Motera cricket stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s vision to build largest stadium: Shah as Motera stadium renamed after Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM-Kisan scheme completes 2 years: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera stadium renamed after PM Modi: All you need to know about it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox