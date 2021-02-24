19 states, UTs reported no Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Health ministry

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday 19 states and Union territories (UT) have reported no Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. The ministry also confirmed that 104 deaths were recorded across India within the same time frame and five states account for nearly 82 per cent of these fatalities.

“Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, A&N [Andaman and Nicobar] Islands, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, D&D [Daman and Diu] and D&N [Dadra and Nagar Haveli] have not reported any COVID19 deaths in last 24 hours,” the ministry tweeted in its daily update on India’s Covid-19 situation.

According to data shared by the ministry, 13 states have reported one to five deaths while two states have reported 6 to 10 patients of the coronavirus disease have succumbed. Maharashtra with 51 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities on Wednesday while Kerala follows with 14 deaths.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that 21 states reported no Covid-19 related deaths. “MP, Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, J&K,Odisha, AP, Goa,HP, Puducherry, Lakshadweep,Manipur, Sikkim,Tripura,Ladakh,Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Ar. Pradesh, A&N Islands, D&D and D&N,” the ministry tweeted.

Sixteen states—Haryana, Rajasthan, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Ladakh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh—have reported no deaths for two consecutive days.

India on Wednesday reported 13,742 new Covid-19 cases and 14,307 recoveries. Active caseload currently stands at 146,907, lower than Tuesday’s 147,306. Maharashtra and Kerala continue to report the highest daily new infections with 6,218 and 4,034 cases respectively. The ministry also said that as of 7am on Wednesday, 12,165,598 doses of Covid-19 vaccine through 254,356 sessions have been administered.