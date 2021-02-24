India records 13,742 fresh Covid-19 infections, daily toll again crosses 100
In the last 24 hours, India recorded 13,742 new Covid-19 cases, slightly higher than the 24-hour number reported on Tuesday. On Tuesday, India reported a total of 10,584 infections and 13,255 recoveries, bringing the active case mark below 1.5 lakh. On Wednesday, the active case mark was maintained at 1,46,907 as the number of recoveries went up to 14,037.
The daily toll on Wednesday shot up to 104 after only 78 new Covid-19 fatalities were reported on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of February, India is witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Though the fresh wave was initially concentrated in Kerala and Maharashtra, the union health ministry has identified several other states which are reporting a higher number of cases.
The Centre has also dismissed any direct relation between the recent surge with mutant virus strains.
“Also, the N440K and E484Q variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana. Also, three other mutated strains -- one each from the UK, South Africa and Brazil are already present in the country. But there is no reason for us to believe presently, on the basis of scientific information, that they are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak in some districts of Maharashtra and Kerala,” NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said.
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh — states reporting a spurt in daily infections — have been asked to expedite the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers.
All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the latest instructions.
This is not the first arrest for the former BJD MLA, in October 2018, he was arrested in Andhra Pradesh for misbehaving with a girl and her mother.
