‘Phones stuck to Delhi Metro’ reels catch DMRC’s eye, creators warned: ‘Viewing this with all seriousness’

Social media users filming reels inside Delhi Metro trains have drawn attention online, with some influencers seen attaching their mobile phones to the windows of moving trains to record videos.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the DMRC said such filming could inconvenience or injure other passengers and could also result in damage to the mobile phones being used. (HT and Instagram@nikhilkochar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trend has also prompted concerns among social media users, with some questioning whether such stunts could compromise the safety of passengers.

Also read | Delhi man’s ‘phone stuck to metro’ video gets 135 million views; viewers decode it

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now issued a warning against such activities. The corporation said it has taken note of content creators filming videos by sticking their mobile phones to Metro train windows and added that necessary action would be taken against anyone found doing so.

DMRC issues warning

In a statement posted on Instagram, the DMRC said such filming could inconvenience or injure other passengers and could also result in damage to the mobile phones being used.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train.This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users. DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken.Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises," DMRC's statement on Instagram read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train.This act can cause inconvenience or even injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users. DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken.Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises," DMRC's statement on Instagram read. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The recent trend involves people attaching or sticking a phone to the outside of a train, dancing in front of it, and then doing the exaggerated “running after the train” bit as it pulls away. In most cases, the phone is actually detached safely before the train starts moving. Instead, a person sitting inside the train films the protagonist to make it seem like he is running after his phone.

Recently, a Delhi influencer’s video of sticking his phone on a moving metro has brought him viral fame with 135 million Instagram views. Nikhil Kochar caught the internet’s attention by taking part in the viral trend where people stick their phones onto moving trains to film a funny dance video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi Metro reels trend

The Delhi Metro has increasingly featured in social media content, with users posting dance videos, memes and other viral reels filmed on its premises.

However, the DMRC has consistently urged passengers to follow Metro rules and refrain from filming activities that could inconvenience fellow commuters or interfere with the smooth functioning of services.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}