Photos: Farmers stage Bharat Bandh protests across nation
Tuesday's Bharat Bandh protests against the Centre's three contentious farm laws are taking place a day before government representatives and farm unions are scheduled to meet for six round of talks.
Bharat Bandh protests against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws are currently underway. The nationwide protests come a day before sixth round of talks between the Centre and farm unions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and states ruled by the party have said they don’t support the bandh, almost all opposition parties and opposition-ruled states have thrown their weight behind the protesting farmers.
The farmers have been protesting against the three laws since September, the month these were passed. While initially they blocked railway tracks in Punjab, which has been the epicentre of these protests, on November 26 they started marching towards the national capital and arrived on its borders despite stiff resistance from the Haryana police, in what is a BJP-ruled state.
Since then, the farmers have been staging protests on the outskirts of Delhi while others are camping at Nirankari grounds, the site allotted to them by the Delhi police.
While the Centre has said it is open to amendments in the three laws and asked for farmers’ feedback, farm unions have demanded a complete repeal of what they have termed as “black laws.” However, according to reports, the government is not in favour of repealing the laws completely.