PIB debunks fake X accounts of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Indian Army and Commander Vyomika Singh from the Indian Air Force were on the forefront of press briefings for Operation Sindoor and the military action thereafter, making them a household name. Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and IAF officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press conference.(PTI)

The duo was part of the daily press briefings on India’s response to the Pahalgam terror strike, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Appearing in joint-press briefings, the duo has also become social media sensations. But the India-Pakistan hostilities also saw a massive misinformation war, and including the formation of fake X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts of Sofiya and Vyomika. Since the formation of the accounts, they have gone viral, and including posting of key Indo-Pak hostilities updates.

‘Fake Account Alert’: PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to X to debunk the pair’s fake accounts, and revealed that they don’t have any ‘official handles’.

Debunking the accounts, PIB wrote, “#Fake Account Alert Are Wg. Cdr. Vyomika & Col. Sofiya Qureshi on X?”

“NO! Both these handles are #fake There is no official X handle of Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh & Col. Sofiya Qureshi Stay vigilant. Rely on official sources for authentic information!”

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump even took to X to announce that both India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. He wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Meanwhile, Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, “Pakistan's DGMO called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air & sea with effect from 1700 hours IST. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. They will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.”