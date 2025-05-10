'Ceasefire with Pak won’t soften India's anti-terror stand': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have come to an understanding to halt all military actions, referencing the US-brokered ceasefire, and added that India’s stance against terrorism continues to remain uncompromised. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so: Jaishankar after ceasefire agreement with Pak,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The ceasefire, agreed upon amid rising tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, marks a significant de-escalation between the two neighbours after over three days of intense exchange of fire.

Ministry of external affairs said that the agreement was reached through direct communication, with Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reaching out to his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to the ceasefire, though there was no commitment to initiate further talks on additional matters.

The ceasefire announcement follows India's launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire, attributing the breakthrough to US-brokered negotiations.

The ceasefire deal came shortly after both nations exchanged attacks on each other’s military facilities, sharply escalating tensions.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan initiated the ceasefire call earlier in the afternoon. Following the discussion, both sides agreed to cease all military action across land, air, and sea starting 5 pm on Saturday.

In Pakistan, deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar also affirmed the agreement.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” Dar posted on X.