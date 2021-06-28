PIB flags fake website of Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan for Covid-hit migrant workers

The Fact Check team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which disseminates government-related information to the media, on Monday took to Twitter to flag a website that they said is a clone of the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan. “A website ‘garibkalyanrojgaar.org’…is asking for a fee of ₹1,865. This is NOT the official website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan,” the tweet read.

The orientation of the website is relatively different from the original website (gkra.nic.in) that the Fact Check team mentioned in their tweet. Both the websites show a running message “All users are requested to check message received from national Informatics Center containing their user credentials,” on the home page, however, the original one mentions the names of two people along with their mobile numbers, who can be contacted in “case of any problem.”

Interestingly, the website that has been flagged has the Indian emblem on its homepage similar to the original one. Besides, the flagged website mentions its office to be in Chandigarh, a region where the Garib Kalyan initiative has never catered to.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan in June last year with the aim of creating jobs for millions of migrant workers, who returned to their home districts or villages after the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country on March 24.

The programme, which has a monetary outlay of ₹50,000 crore, was launched in six states – Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, covering 116 districts. At the time, PM Modi said that the initiative will be a “focused campaign” and will run in “mission mode” for 125 days.

The campaign was launched from Bihar’s Telihar village in Khagaria district, with the state also receiving the highest number of migrant workers – 3 million, after the lockdown was imposed. According to the latest data available on the official Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan’s website, ₹39,293 crore has been utilised of the total ₹50,000 crore budget, and more than 507 million jobs have been generated so far.