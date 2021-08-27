Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Dhaka-bound flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

A flight of the official carrier of Bangladesh, Biman, made an emergency landing at Nagpur International airport here on Friday after its pilot suffered a massive heart attack.

Dhaka-bound flight BG 22 was carrying 126 passengers from Muscat, the port capital of Oman, when the pilot, Captain Naushad, took ill.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) sources said the Kolkata ATC was contacted which asked the flight to make a medical emergency landing at Nagpur airport. “The flight was flying over Chattisgarh when the incident took place. The flight made a safe landing at around 11.37am after which the pilot was rushed to a nearby hospital,” said an AAI official.

As per the reports, all the passengers on board are safe. “The passengers were at the terminal and are now waiting for an alternative flight,” said Nagpur airport director MA Abid Ruhi.

He said Capt. Naushad “is stable and out of danger”.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines recently resumed flight services with India. Air travel between the two countries has been allowed by the governments following a long suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from Neha LM Tripathi)