Pilots' association writes to aviation ministry and DGCA, flags risks to Indian flights amid West Asia conflict

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Monday urged the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to suspend Indian carriers' flights to Gulf destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, until a comprehensive security assessment is conducted, citing the deteriorating security situation in West Asia.

The pilots' body said the renewed hostilities in the region have heightened risks for civil aviation and called for an immediate review of flight operations to conflict-affected areas. (REUTERS)

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The pilots' body said the renewed hostilities in the region have heightened risks for civil aviation and called for an immediate review of flight operations to conflict-affected areas.

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Pilot Association's demands to DGCA

Notably, ALPA India had made a similar appeal to the DGCA in March this year, urging the regulator to adopt a precautionary approach in view of the evolving military situation and the increasing risks to civil aviation in West Asia.

After a pause, the conflict between the US and Iran restarted in recent days.

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{{^usCountry}} In a letter addressed to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA, ALPA India said the security situation in the region has deteriorated further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter addressed to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA, ALPA India said the security situation in the region has deteriorated further. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the pilots' grouping, civil aircraft operating into or over conflict-affected regions remain vulnerable not only to direct military activity but also to misidentification, missile engagements, electronic warfare, GPS interference, rapidly changing airspace restrictions, and limitations in timely intelligence available to flight crews.

ALPA India has urged the ministry and DGCA to "immediately suspend all commercial flight operations by Indian operators to the affected Gulf destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, until a comprehensive and independent threat assessment has been undertaken by competent national security agencies, intelligence authorities, and aviation safety experts".

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Calls for appropriate risk mitigation measures, risk assessments

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The association also called for appropriate risk mitigation measures, robust operational risk assessments by airlines, and ensuring that adequate insurance coverage and contingency arrangements remain valid under the prevailing threat environment.

It further said pilots should be fully informed of the prevailing risks and should not be subjected to commercial pressure to operate into potentially unsafe airspace.

ALPA India added that it is ready to assist the ministry and the DGCA in any technical consultations relating to conflict-zone risk assessments and flight safety.