Home / India News / Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala govt's swearing-in today, number of attendees restricted to 500
india news

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala govt's swearing-in today, number of attendees restricted to 500

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court ruled that a physical swearing-in ceremony of the government will be permitted as long as the number of people participating are restricted to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:17 AM IST
The CPI(M)-led LDF government retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the assembly polls.(HT_PRINT)

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) government in Kerala will be sworn in on Thursday following coronavirus disease (Covid-19) appropriate protocols. The ceremony will take place at a stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which has the capacity to hold around 50,000 people. The government has invited 500 guests to attend the function, news agency PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court ruled that a physical swearing-in ceremony of the government will be permitted as long as the number of people participating are restricted to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Also Read: Kerala HC allows physical swearing in of Pinarayi government, says exercise utmost caution

"Though states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with more number of legislators in the Assembly have performed the swearing-in ceremony with lesser number, the government of Kerala, a forerunner in Covid-19 management, should restrict the number to the maximum to avoid the spread of Covid-19," the court said.

The chief minister is expected to have a 21-member cabinet, out of which the CPI(M) will have 12 ministerial berths, CPI will have four and Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have one each.

"The remaining two ministerial posts will be shared between other allies on an alternate basis, the first two and half years with Janadhipatya Kerala Congress and Indian National League after which Kerala Congress (B) and Congress (S) take possession of the chair respectively. CPM will hold the speaker post, CPI will be given deputy speaker post and chief whip post to Kerala Congress (M)," Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM)'s acting state secretary and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan told ANI.

In the recently-concluded polls, the CPI(M)-led LDF government retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the assembly polls. BJP could not win any seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala pinarayi vijayan coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP