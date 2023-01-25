Pioneer of modern architect known for designing IIM Banglore, passes away at 95

Balkrishna Vithaldas Dosh, widely regarded as one of the finest architects of modern India, breathed his last in Ahmedabad. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95.

A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient, Doshi’s illustrious career spanned over 70 years and the architect is renowned for completing over 100 projects including notable public buildings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His works include:

The Pritzker prize winning architect had previously assisted Estonian- American Louis Kahn on the design of IIM Ahmedabad and then designed the renowned school of architecture at Ahmedabad (later renamed as CEPT). In 1973, he was commissioned to design the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore in 1973 which was completed by 1983. He later delegated the IIM Bangalore and Udaipur projects.

Also Read: Doshi, a pioneer who opened the doors for Indian architecture

Aranya Community Housing in Indore was a brainchild of Doshi, the master plan for this project was developed in 1983. The project was designed by Doshi and the Vastu-Shilpa Foundation for the Indore Development Authority.

The project was awarded the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1995.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doshi was assigned to design Atira or Ahmedabab Textile Industry’s Research Association) low-cost staff quarters in 1957. Taking inspiration from Le Corbusier’s work, Doshi used cheap local materials and built parallel walls and vaults and the project was completed in 1960.

ECIL, Hyderabad - The ECIL township was built by Doshi between 1969 and 1971, and was part of a planned expansion of the Hyderabad electronics industry. Doshi designed the structure specifically for Hyderabad’s climate, by using charts to establish sun angles and wind direction so that it can best exploit it through openings and shorts.

LIC Housing, Ahmedabad, was designed by Doshi in 1973 for the Life Insurance Corporation in Ahmedabad. This complex was locally called Bima Nagar consisting of 324 units arranged in a duplex terraced unit scheme on 54 plots. The initial development was focused on the efficient provision of sites and services with a phased plan for growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Chandigarh pays tributes to Le Corbusier-associate architect BV Doshi

Doshi’s work attracted some unique accolades and the architect was awarded the highest honour in his fraternity in 2018- the Pritzker Prize. This made him the first and the only Indian to receive the award. In 2022, he was awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects Royal Gold Medal.

Born in 1927 in Pune, BV Doshi studied at the JJ School of Architecture in Bombay before working for four years with Le Corbusier as a senior designer (1951-54) in Paris.