Pipeline bursts in Assam; crude oil spills into residential areas

Crude oil spilled into residential areas at Halmari Dighalia Gaon in Assam's Dibrugarh district, triggering panic after an Oil India Limited (OIL) pipeline burst late Monday night, residents said. Residents said the OIL emergency team responded promptly.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion after which crude oil began gushing out from the damaged pipeline and spread across the surrounding areas. “We heard a loud sound, and when we came out, we saw that an OIL pipeline had burst and crude oil was spilling out,” said Monimanik Gogoi, a resident. He said the OIL fire tenders arrived immediately and managed to control the spilling crude oil.

Residents said the OIL emergency team’s prompt response helped avert a disaster, even as concerns remained over the safety of the pipeline infrastructure. They alleged that several pipelines through the village are old and pose a threat.

“The pipelines are too old, and OIL should replace them. Our village has around 50 oil wells, including two Oil Collecting Stations and one Drilling Collecting Station,” said another resident.

Residents urged the inspection of the pipeline network and immediate replacement of ageing infrastructure to prevent accidents. “A major incident could have happened, but it was averted due to timely intervention. There is no guarantee that a similar incident will not happen again,” said a third resident.

Repeated calls and texts to OIL spokesperson Bhairab Bhuyan went unanswered.

One person was killed, and four others were injured, in February last year, in a similar incident in Dibrugarh’s Duliajan during repair work. The OIL blamed high pressure in a pipeline during the work for the accident and ordered an inquiry, assuring that it would take measures to prevent such incidents.