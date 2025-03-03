Pitbull attack in Noida leaves shelter worker injured, hospitalised: Report

A pitbull attacked a worker at a dog shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, leaving him hospitalised with severe leg injuries, NDTV reported. The incident, which occurred at a shelter in Sector 108, was caught on camera. A viral video shows the pitbull lunging at the worker’s right leg, biting him repeatedly as he lay on the ground bleeding.(X)

Pitbulls are known for their aggressive behaviour and have been involved in several attacks on people, including their owners.

Last month, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to amend the Goa Animal Breeding, Domestic Regulations, and Compensation Ordinance 2024 to ban the import, sale, and breeding of pit bulls and rottweilers. “We have approved an amendment to ban pitbulls and rottweilers. Those who already own these breeds must take responsibility for them,” Sawant said after a cabinet meeting.

In 2023, the Centre imposed a nationwide ban on the import, sale, and breeding of 23 "ferocious" dog breeds, including Pitbull Terriers, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, Dogo Argentinos, and Cane Corsos, deeming them a "threat to human life."

The government also called for strict enforcement of the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017 and the Pet Shop Rules 2018.

13-year-old boy mauled to death by pack of stray dogs in Ludhiana

In a similar incident, a pack of stray dogs mauled a 13-year-old boy, Harsukhpreet Singh, to death in Hasanpur village in Punjab's Ludhiana, in January. This was the second fatal dog attack in the village that week, following the death of 10-year-old Arjun Kumar on January 5.

Harsukhpreet, a Class 5 student and the only son of his parents, belonged to a small farming family.

Dakha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said that the family lived on the outskirts of the village in a house without a boundary wall. The attack occurred while Harsukhpreet was playing outside when stray dogs, which feed at a nearby carcass dumping ground, pounced on him. His parents rushed to save him, but the dogs only backed off after more villagers intervened. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead.