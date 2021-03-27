Piyush Goyal announces special trains for RRB NTPC exam. Check schedule here

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced that Indian Railways will run a pair of special trains between Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal station and Bihar’s capital city of Patna for the upcoming Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam.

“Indian Railways will operate special trains between Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna for the convenience of those who have to appear in NTPC exams. Indian Railways will stand with the youth in every step that they take towards a better future,” read a rough English translation of Goyal’s tweet in Hindi.

According to the schedule released by the minister, train number 03297 will commence its run from Patna at 9pm on March 30, and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 6pm the next day. On its way, the train will halt at Taregana, Jehanabad, Gaya Junction, Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Bhabhua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (formerly Mughalsarai) Junction, Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and Kanpur Central, respectively. It will be in service till April 7, operating on a daily basis.

In the reverse direction, train number 03298 will begin its run on March 31, and operate daily till April 8. The trains have been named Patna-Anand Vihar-Patna Exam Special Express. Accommodation will be second seating and only through reservation.

Currently RRB NTPC fifth phase exam is on and will conclude on Saturday, having commenced on March 4. Around 1.9 million candidates are expected to have appeared for the fifth phase. The sixth phase exam, meanwhile, is scheduled to be held between April 1-8. Nearly 600,000 candidates are likely to appear for this phase.