Home / India News / Piyush Goyal announces special trains for RRB NTPC exam. Check schedule here
india news

Piyush Goyal announces special trains for RRB NTPC exam. Check schedule here

Train number 03297 will run between Patna and Anand Vihar Terminal, on a daily basis, from March 30-April 7. In the reverse direction, train number 03298 will be in service between March 31-April 8.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Anand Vihar Terminal station (ANI)

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced that Indian Railways will run a pair of special trains between Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal station and Bihar’s capital city of Patna for the upcoming Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam.

“Indian Railways will operate special trains between Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna for the convenience of those who have to appear in NTPC exams. Indian Railways will stand with the youth in every step that they take towards a better future,” read a rough English translation of Goyal’s tweet in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

10 months on, kin of MP men run over by train in Maha, await death certificates

Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla hopes to launch 2nd Covid vaccine by September

Mumbai cops book owners of Dreams Mall, Sunrise Hospital for culpable homicide

Facebook says services restricted in Bangladesh amid PM Modi's visit

According to the schedule released by the minister, train number 03297 will commence its run from Patna at 9pm on March 30, and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 6pm the next day. On its way, the train will halt at Taregana, Jehanabad, Gaya Junction, Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Bhabhua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (formerly Mughalsarai) Junction, Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and Kanpur Central, respectively. It will be in service till April 7, operating on a daily basis.

In the reverse direction, train number 03298 will begin its run on March 31, and operate daily till April 8. The trains have been named Patna-Anand Vihar-Patna Exam Special Express. Accommodation will be second seating and only through reservation.

Currently RRB NTPC fifth phase exam is on and will conclude on Saturday, having commenced on March 4. Around 1.9 million candidates are expected to have appeared for the fifth phase. The sixth phase exam, meanwhile, is scheduled to be held between April 1-8. Nearly 600,000 candidates are likely to appear for this phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP