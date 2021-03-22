RRB NTPC 6th phase exam dates released, exam city link to be activated today

Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the exam dates for RRB NTPC 6th phase exam. The 1st Stage Computer Based Test would be conducted on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2021. The exam would be conducted for approximately 6 lakh candidates. The complete schedule notice is available on the official site of regional RRB websites.

The Board will also activate the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates from Monday, March 22, 2021, at 9 pm.

According to the schedule released by the Board, the admit card would be available to candidates 4 days prior to the exam date that is mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. The Board has also sent necessary intimation to all those candidates who will be appearing for the examination in April. All other remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course as and when the dates are finalized. Hence candidates are advised to visit the official websites of RRBs also for regular updates.

All the candidates who will appear for the exam will have to strictly follow the COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times. (except at the time of capturing the photograph).

Apart from this, the use of electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets inside the test center is not allowed.