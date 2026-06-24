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Piyush Goyal to visit UK ahead of July 15 deadline to implement trade pact

During the visit, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal will hold a high-level bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, Peter Kyle

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 09:33 pm IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
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Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal to visit the United Kingdom between June 25 and 27 ahead of the July 15 deadline for the operationalisation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), according to a government statement.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal to visit the United Kingdom between June 25 and 27

During the visit, Goyal will hold a high-level bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, Peter Kyle. “The engagement marks an important step towards the operationalisation of the agreements and the strengthening of the economic partnership between the two countries,” it said.

The bilateral meeting will focus on aligning regulatory roadmaps, streamlining cross-border customs coordination, and finalising administrative mechanisms to facilitate the smooth implementation of CETA and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC). In a rebalancing exercise, London extended the exemption from social security contributions for Indian professionals in the UK from three years to five years. DCC is a reciprocal arrangement.

During the meetings, the two ministers will review preparedness for the implementation of CETA’s tariff liberalisation commitments, which will provide enhanced market access opportunities for Indian exports in the UK.

Goyal will also hold standalone interactions with senior executives of leading global companies, including HSBC (Global Trade Solutions) and Rolls-Royce, to discuss strategic investments, industrial collaboration, and the expansion of manufacturing partnerships in India, the statement said.

The minister will participate in a business plenary session and interactive luncheon hosted by the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC). The engagement will bring together C-suite executives and representatives from leading multinational companies, including Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services, HSBC, Prudential plc, De Beers and Baker McKenzie, to discuss opportunities for trade, investment and business collaboration under the India-UK economic partnership.

To deepen engagement with institutional investors and global industry leaders, Goyal will lead an exclusive roundtable discussion hosted by Asia House. Senior executives from leading international financial and industrial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley and Arup, will participate in discussions on India’s industrial competitiveness, investment landscape and integration with global supply chains, it said.

“The visit underscores India’s commitment to engaging with global businesses and investors and is expected to contribute to the shared objective of expanding India-UK economic cooperation and advancing the target of achieving USD 120 billion in bilateral trade by 2030,” it added.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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