PLA soldier strays across LAC, held near Pangong Tso

The Indian Army apprehended a Chinese soldier near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday after he strayed across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), amid the ongoing border standoff between the two sides, officials familiar with the developments said on Saturday.

This is the second time a Chinese soldier has been held by the Indian Army after straying into Indian territory since the border row erupted last May.

“The People’s Liberation Army (PLA soldier) had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area (south of Pangong Tso). Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops,” the army said in a statement.

Heights on both banks of the lake have been at the centre of the border row between the two countries.

The PLA soldier is being dealt with according to procedures, and circumstances under which he crossed the LAC are being investigated, the statement said. The soldier is likely to be returned after the completion of formalities involved in such cases, the officials said.

In October 2020, the Indian Army had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the Demchok sector after he strayed across the LAC. The army identified the soldier as Corporal Wang Ya Long. It then said it had received a request from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

Corporal Wang was provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes. The soldier was returned to the Chinese side after the investigations and formalities were completed.

While India has consistently pushed for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April during the ongoing military talks, the Chinese side wants the Indian Army to first pull back troops deployed on strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

The two armies have held eight rounds of military talks so far, with dates yet to be announced for the delayed ninth round of dialogue between corps commander-ranked officers.

The Indian Army swiftly moved and occupied a series of key heights to prevent the PLA from grabbing Indian territory on the southern bank in a stealthy midnight move on August 29.

The Indian Army now controls ridgeline positions on the southern bank of Pangong Tso that allow it to completely dominate the sector and keep an eye on Chinese military activity. The Indian Army has also taken control of key heights overlooking the PLA’s deployments on the Finger 4 ridgeline on the northern bank of Pangong Tso where rival soldiers are deployed barely a few hundred metres from each other.